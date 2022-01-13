NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was struck by a vehicle in downtown Nashville and transported to the hospital on Thursday morning.
According to Metro Police, 51-year-old Roger Freels was struck by a Dodge Charger on Demonbreun Street just after 4:30 a.m. Police said Freels was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with severe injuries and later died.
The 37-year-old driver of the Charger told police he was turning left onto I-40 East and did not see Freels until he hit him.
Metro Police believe Freels was walking through the intersection of Demonbreun Street and 13th Avenue South when he was hit.
The driver was not found to be speeding, impaired or distracted during the incident and will not be charged.
Police closed the area between 12th Avenue and 14th Avenue for most of Thursday morning. The entrance to the interstate in the area was also closed.
The driver remained at the scene to provide Metro Police with information.
