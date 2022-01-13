NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person has died after being hit by a vehicle downtown Nashville Thursday morning.
According to police, an adult pedestrian was taken to the hospital after they were struck on Demonbreun Street.
The area is closed between 12th Avenue and 14th Avenue. The entrance to the interstate in the area is closed, but the exit onto Demonbruen is still accessible.
The driver remained on scene and is speaking with police.
This story is developing and will be updated as new information is released.
