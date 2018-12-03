CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police say a man was struck by a truck while crossing the street in Clarksville over the weekend.
The 64-year-old man was walking west across Fort Campbell Boulevard near the Oak Haven Hotel when he was hit by a Ford F150 just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The pedestrian has undergone surgery and remains in critical but stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
The 46-year-old driver was not injured in the crash.
Charges have not been filed against the driver at this time.
