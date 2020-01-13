NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Pearl Jam has announced their North American tour in support of their upcoming album Gigaton, and the tour includes a stop in Nashville!
The band will play at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, April 2.
The North American leg of the tour, which includes 16 shows, will kickoff on March 18 in Toronto and will end in Oakland on April 19.
Gigaton will be released on March 27 and is available for pre-order on the band’s website. It is the band’s first album since their GRAMMY award-winning album Lightning Bolt, which was released in October 2013.
“Making this record was a long journey,” said Pearl Jam lead guitarist Mike McCready. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times."
