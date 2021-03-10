WILLIAMSON CO., TN (WSMV) - A new nature adventure is underway in the rural parts of Williamson County. The new development, Peacock Hill, will feature some of the county’s highest elevations for hikers and nature enthusiasts to enjoy.
“Well, we’re going to have everything from a covered bridge over the water to…we’re going to try and incorporate a tree house structure that’s going to be on top of one of these elevations,” Gordon Hampton with Williamson County Parks and Recreation said.
Peacock Hill will feature six eight-mile long trails in the heart of the rural area of the county, including one ADA accessible trail. The visitor center is in a house on the property that was once a cabin. Part of the makings of the cabin still remain inside.
Williamson County acquired the land through a family donation, and the donor decided to put many of the acres in a conservation easement through the Land Trust of Tennessee.
“The Olgesby family has been buying property out here for generations and decided at one point in time, Mrs. Anita Olgesby, the matriarch of the family, that she wanted to leave a legacy for people to enjoy this beautiful piece of the world,” Hampton said.
Multiple trails lead to some of the highest elevations in Williamson County.
“There’s a lot of hikers that want a real rough and raw terrain so we’re going to leave some to be all natural and that way for every type of hiking and walking enthusiast there will be a trail to suit their needs," Hampton said.
The county is funding the first phase of the nature trail for a cost of $1.3 million. Peacock Hill will open in Fall 2021.
