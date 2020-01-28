CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police Department are on the scene of an investigation on Peachers Mill Road where three people were found shot.
Details about the investigation are extremely limited at this time. Peachers Mill Road is closed between Pine Mountain Road and Carter Road. Everyone is being asked to stay away from the area at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
