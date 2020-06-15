Nearly three days after the demonstration to occupy the Legislative Plaza began, some protesters are still staying put.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nearly three days after the demonstration to occupy the Legislative Plaza began, some protesters are still staying put.

The demonstration began on Friday to call for Tennessee lawmakers to remove the controversial bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest from the state capitol building and pass laws to end police brutality.

The protesters have been holding out strong on the plaza all weekend, with around a dozen people there at any given time.

News4 has a crew live at Legislative Plaza Working4You to bring the latest information. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.