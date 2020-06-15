NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nearly three days after the demonstration to occupy the Legislative Plaza began, some protesters are still staying put.
The demonstration began on Friday to call for Tennessee lawmakers to remove the controversial bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest from the state capitol building and pass laws to end police brutality.
The protesters have been holding out strong on the plaza all weekend, with around a dozen people there at any given time.
News4 has a crew live at Legislative Plaza Working4You to bring the latest information.
