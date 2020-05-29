NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A peaceful protest is planned in Nashville Saturday afternoon, in solidarity with victims of police brutality.
"Imagine what it feels like to see people who look like you die and those people who do the murder not be charged," Rally Organizer Hamid Abdulah said Friday. "That’s traumatic."
The death of George Floyd, killed after a police officer knelt on his neck for minutes on camera, has sparked protests around the country.
"It creates fear for a lot of parents that have young teenage sons, or young teenage daughters," Abdulah explained., "and they go out and you don’t know."
After days without an arrest, they turned to riots in Minneapolis. Friday, unrest broke out in Atlanta, New York, and Washington D.C.
"We want a good clean peaceful rally," Abdulah said of the Nashville "I Will Breathe" rally planned for Saturday.
It will be followed by a march.
"We want our elected officials to know, we want people in our public to know, that this is not something we want in our state."
The rally is from 3 to 5 p.m. The meeting location is the parking lot across from First Baptist Church Capitol, 625 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. The rally will will be held at legislative plaza.
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.