PD: Woman's body found in Murfreesboro apartment

MURFREESBORO, TN – Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in an apartment complex in Murfreesboro on Tuesday morning.
Police said the unidentified woman in her mid-30s was found dead at the Chariot Pointe Apartments on in the 1700 block of E. Northfield Boulevard around 5:45 a.m.
Police said officers located an “unresponsive female” during a welfare check, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police were alerted to the woman's death by a tenant of Chariot Pointe Apartments, who located her in a breezeway.
Authorities are still trying to determine her cause of death and detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division are working the case.
