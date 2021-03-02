Sumner County

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Hendersonville woman was arrested on Monday after police said she "intentionally drove" her vehicle into a birthing center.

Hendersonville Police charged 42-year-old Selena Locke with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, vandalism of more than $1,000, and driving without a license.

Locke's arrest comes after police said she Nissan Rogue into the sliding glass doors and the center's lobby at Hendersonville Hospital at 5 p.m. No one reported any injures to the police after the crash.

The bond for Locke was set at $75,000. Her court date was scheduled for April 28.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.