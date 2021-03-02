HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Hendersonville woman was arrested on Monday after police said she "intentionally drove" her vehicle into a birthing center.
Hendersonville Police charged 42-year-old Selena Locke with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, vandalism of more than $1,000, and driving without a license.
Locke's arrest comes after police said she Nissan Rogue into the sliding glass doors and the center's lobby at Hendersonville Hospital at 5 p.m. No one reported any injures to the police after the crash.
The bond for Locke was set at $75,000. Her court date was scheduled for April 28.
