LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - A woman is facing driving under the influence charges after police said she crashed into a school bus in La Vergne on Monday afternoon.

The unidentified "rear-ended the Rutherford County Schools bus" while it was making its first stop on Blair Road at 3:30 p.m., police said.

Police said 17 students on board the school bus, but reported no injuries to authorities. 

 

