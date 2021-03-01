LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - A woman is facing driving under the influence charges after police said she crashed into a school bus in La Vergne on Monday afternoon.
The unidentified "rear-ended the Rutherford County Schools bus" while it was making its first stop on Blair Road at 3:30 p.m., police said.
Police said 17 students on board the school bus, but reported no injuries to authorities.
