NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a 21-year-old woman accused of intentionally running over and killing her former roommate earlier this month.
Officers arrested Tessa Knapp on Friday and charged her with murder of 20-year-old Amanda Byers. The incident happened in the Rodeway Inn parking lot on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage on Feb. 1.
Police said surveillance video shows a woman who is believed to be Knapp run to a car. Video shows Byers "banging" on the side of that same car, and a witness said she yelled for the driver to stop.
While Knapp was inside the car, police said Byers "was knocked down and run over by the front driver’s side tire."
"The vehicle stopped for a moment with Byers under the car before the driver rolled over her again with the rear tire," Metro Police said in a statement on Thursday.
Police said Knapp, who stole Byers' money and other belongings, is being held without bond pending a hearing. Anyone with any information about Knapp is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.