Vehicle crashes into Cracker Barrel dining room
Mt. Juliet Police Deptartment

MT. JULIET (WSMV) - Minor injuries are being reported after a vehicle unintentionally drove into a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Mt. Juliet, police said.

The truck crashed through the restaurant's dining area around 1:30 pm. Police said an older man "unintentionally hit the accelerator, busted through an exterior wall," and crashed into the building.

There were seven people inside the Cracker Barrel when the crash occurred on Thursday afternoon.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking patrons to avoid the restaurant at this time while first responders are at the scene. 

