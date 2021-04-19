A Tennessee mother and her 11-year-old child died in what police believe is a "road rage" incident in Louisiana over the weekend.
Police confirmed that 31-year-old Raish-Nia Wright and Dezerra Wright died in a crash that happened on La Hwy18 near River Road around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police added that 49-year-old Paul Ferrara of New Orleans also died in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Louisiana State Police. Still, the initial investigation believes the cause is due to "road rage." A 2010 Ford F-150 pickup was traveling eastbound on LA 18 when it was following by a 2002 Dodge Durango, which police said was speeding at the time.
The Durango, which Ferrara drove, "struck the right side of the F-150 pickup causing the Durango to rotate into the westbound lanes of travel," police said. Wright was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra driven westbound and "struck the Durango causing a substantial amount of intrusion," police said.
Raish-Nia Wright, Dezerra Wright, and Ferrara died at the scene, police said. Another 11-year-old child in the Elantra was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the F-150 pickup did not report any severe injuries to the police.
"As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples will be obtained from all drivers for further analysis," Louisiana State Police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.