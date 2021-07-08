CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The situation involving a man barricaded inside a Clarksville home has ended after the suspect was found dead of a gunshot wound.
Residents were evacuated after special operations, and the tactical unit tried to serve a search warrant to an individual at home on Cobalt Drive.
According to officials, a witness told officers that the person was armed inside the house and would not come outside peacefully.
Officers reportedly evacuated the surrounding area and asked the public to avoid the area as they tried to safely get the individual out of the home.
Around 11:30 a.m., police said the suspect was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head from himself.
Police have not identified the person involved in the barricade situation.
Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
