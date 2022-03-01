PD: Sun glare being blamed for pedestrian crash in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police Department urges drivers to take precautions for sun glare after a pedestrian was struck by a car on Tuesday morning.

Officers located an unidentified pedestrian lying on W. Molloy Lane around 6:30 a.m. Police said the pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries and EMS rushed for the hospital for treatment.

After the driver returned to the crash scene, the woman told police that "she didn’t know she had hit anyone." She told police that she was temporally blinded by the sun and that "prevented her from seeing."

Police cited the driver for failure to exercise due care and driving without a license. The woman's Nissan Versa also sustained a broken passenger-side mirror and headlight in the crash.

