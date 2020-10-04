PD: Resident shoots suspect after he breaks into his Hermitage apartment

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A man is in the hospital after police said he tried to break into an apartment in Hermitage, but once inside the tenant took his gun and shot him.
Officers were called to a reporting shooting in the 100 block of Bonnabrook Drive after shots were fired and a man was spotted running down the street.
Police said an unidentified man walked into Summit Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his shoulder and hip.
Upon arrival, officers learned that the man, who was armed with a gun, forced entry to an apartment. The man inside the apartment told police that he was able to take the suspect's firearm away.”
The unidentified resident told police that he “shot several times at the suspect causing the suspect to flee.”
Police said the apartment door “was forced open consistent with the statement of the resident.”
The man at Summit Medical Center “matched the description of the suspect in the home invasion.”
The incident is under investigation by the Hermitage Precinct detectives.
