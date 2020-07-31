FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A registered sex offender from Connecticut was arrested after police said he sexually assaulted a minor in Tennessee.
Joseph Antonio Gonzalez Rodriguez was charged with Statutory Rape on Thursday.
According to police, Rodriguez was living on Murfreesboro Road in Franklin and "failed to register his presence in Franklin, since March." He was charged with failing to register on Wednesday and was released on the $75,000 bond.
On Thursday, police determined that Rodriguez "had sex with at least one Franklin minor since arriving in Tennessee."
Rodriguez was placed in jail on a $100,000 bond and is due in court on August 4.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Franklin Police Department at 615- 794-2513.
