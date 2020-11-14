PD: Person suffers 'critical injury' after shooting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured person on Friday night.
The shooting happened in the area of 10th Avenue and Jane Street around 8:30 p.m.
Police said one person was shot and suffered a "critical injury."
No arrests have been made in the shooting.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
