NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a train near the Donelson station on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
A Music City Star train hit the pedestrian near 200 Shady Grove Road around 4:30 p.m. Metro Police have not released the name of the pedestrian.
The 32 passengers aboard that train were moved to another train and continued on their commute home.
The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the deadly crash. WeGo Public Transit said the train staff is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation. WeGo Operations and Safety staff also responded to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.