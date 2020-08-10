PD: Nashville woman arrested for killing child with car

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 28-year-old woman has been arrested after police said she hit two children and killed one of them on Sunday night.

Ebony Robinson was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and driving without a license or proof of insurance.

The arrest of Robinson comes after a crash in the parking lot of Overlook Ridge Apartments on Buena Vista Pike. around 8 p.m.

Police said 9-year-old Chrishom Montgomery and 7-year-old Cayden Doctor were struck by a 2005 Acura MDX driven by Robinson. Police added that Robinson was driving at a "high rate of speed" when she hit the two boys.

Montgomery was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center where police said he died from injuries suffered in the crash. Police said Doctor suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Centennial hospital.

Police said Robinson "had a strong odor of alcohol" and responded “yeah, I had few” when asked if she had been drinking.

Officers located a "Styrofoam cup in the center console smelled strongly of tequila."

Investigators have obtained a search warrant for a mandatory blood sample from Robinson for analysis.

Robinson is being held on a $203,000 bond.