NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville woman was arrested after police said she hit a pedestrian with her SUV on Sunday night.
Metro Police charged 25-year-old Karson Tamas with felony vehicular assault.
The arrest of Tamas comes after police said she hit 29-year-old Brandon Mohle, of Tacoma, Washington, with her 2018 Toyota RAV4 in the 1800 block of Division Street around 8:45 p.m.
Police said Mohle was trying to cross Division Street at the time of the crash. He was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center with "critical injuries," police said.
Officers said they observed indicators of alcohol impairment when talking with Tamas. They added her performance in field sobriety tasks "indicated impairment."
Police said a blood sample of Tamas was taken at the hospital, which will be analyzed for alcohol & drug content.
Tamas was released on a $10,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.