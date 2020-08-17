MUG - Carmen De la Cruz - 8/17/20
 

Carmen De La Cruz has been charged with second-degree murder by Murfreesboro Police. (Photo: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)

 

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A 28-year-old man is accused of stabbing and killing his uncle in Murfreesboro on Monday morning. 

Carmen De la Cruz was charged with second-degree murder. 

The arrest of De la Cruz comes after police said he was arguing with Gregorio Zetino at a home in the 1800 block of Fowler Street around 12:45 a.m. 

Police said that argument lead to De la Cruz stabbing Zetino and fleeing the scene. De la Cruz crashed a 2006 Ford Explorer on Sherrill Boulevard and that's when police said he ran away. 

De la Cruz was located in an apartment complex on Dill Lane. 

Police said Zetino was rushed to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital where he died from injuries. 

De la Cruz is being held on $200,000 bond. 

His hearing is scheduled for November 17. 

 

