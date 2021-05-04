NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police officer rushed to the hospital after being shot while responding to a call in South Nashville on Tuesday evening.
The shooting took place in 7000 block of Sugarloaf Drive around 6:15 p.m. Metro emergency officials said officers were trying to "clear the scene" in that area when they "received reports that an officer had been shot."
Police said the officer is expected to be OK. There is no word if anyone else was shot during the incident.
Metro emergency officials said medics located the unidentified officer and rushed the officer to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Metro emergency officials said this is an active scene and News 4 has multiple crews on this scene. Stay with News4 on air and online as this story develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.