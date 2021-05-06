MUG - Robert M. Johnson - 5/6/21

Robert M. Johnson was arrested Thursday by Metro Police for a failure to appear charge. He was wanted for questioning in the murder of Pamela Paz.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man wanted for questioning in a woman's death was arrested on an unrelated charge on Thursday.

Metro Police charged 31-year-old, Robert Johnson, with failure to appear. The arrest of Johnson is unrelated to the murder of 44-year-old Pamela Paz.

On Thursday, police said he declined to be interviewed by Homicide Unit detectives. The investigation by Metro Police continues at this time.

 

