NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man wanted for questioning in a woman's death was arrested on an unrelated charge on Thursday.

Metro Police charged 31-year-old, Robert Johnson, with failure to appear. The arrest of Johnson is unrelated to the murder of 44-year-old Pamela Paz.

On Thursday, police said he declined to be interviewed by Homicide Unit detectives. The investigation by Metro Police continues at this time.