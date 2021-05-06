NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man wanted for questioning in a woman's death was arrested on an unrelated charge on Thursday.
Metro Police charged 31-year-old, Robert Johnson, with failure to appear. The arrest of Johnson is unrelated to the murder of 44-year-old Pamela Paz.
Metro Police have identified a person wanted for questioning in the murder of a woman whose body was found in a parking area on Pennington Bend Road.
On Thursday, police said he declined to be interviewed by Homicide Unit detectives. The investigation by Metro Police continues at this time.
