MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Police in Mt. Juliet ask for public's help locating a man wanted for "brutally sexually assaulting" a woman and similar crimes in neighboring states.

Mt. Juliet Police said the footage shows the suspect arriving at the Deja Vu adult club on Church Street in Nashville during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police said the unidentified man began "behaving suspiciously" while waiting for the woman to leave. Deja Vu Showgirls Regional Director Michael W. Durham said the woman is a contracted adult entertainer.

According to police, the suspect then followed her home to her Mt. Juliet apartment. He was driving a newer-model Maroon Cadillac CT5 with no license plates. It's an 18-mile drive from the club to the apartment complex.

Police said the man forced his way into the woman's apartment. He said the man hit the woman in the head with his gun, tied her up, and brutally sexually assaulted her. Before he ran away, police told News4 he robbed her too.

Police said the man could be tied to a similar crime out of Atlanta. They added the man is also a suspect in multiple jewelry store grab-and-run thefts in Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi.

Please continue to share this far and wide with your friends/family in neighboring states. Detectives believe he is a suspect in crimes in LA, MS, AL, TN, GA, and IN. It is the same suspect in surveillance images, same vehicle used, and same weapon. We need help identifying him. https://t.co/w4jNK4702P — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) April 9, 2021

Durham said they run three clubs in Nashville and locations in the surrounding counties of Smithville and Cornersville. They are offering women's self-defense classes at Royal Range USA to all their employees.

"This class will educate both our entertainers and staff on how to properly handle and shoot a firearm. I will personally incur the cost of the training," Durham said in a statement on Friday. "My goal is to empower these women with the knowledge and training to stop any sexual or physical assault before it happens."

There is a $2,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction. And police released photos of the man and the car involved in the incidents.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550 or you can call anonymously at 615-754-8477.