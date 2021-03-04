NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a deadly stabbing after a man was found dead in the road early Thursday morning.
Police said 39-year-old Andrie L. Glenn, of Nashville, was found lying in the 700 block of Lewis Street in the J.C. Napier Homes, police said.
The Medical Examiner will determine Glenn's cause of death as they are still trying to identify him.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Police said callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
