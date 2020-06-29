PD: Man shot at Murfreesboro home with 7 people including toddler inside

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – A man was arrested after police said he shot multiple times at home with people inside including a toddler in Murfreesboro on Saturday.
Officers were called to the 500 block of Highland Avenue around midnight after receiving reports of more than a dozen bullets fired at home.
Police said seven people including a 15-month-old were inside the home at the time of the shooting. No one reported any serious injuries to police.
Officers determined that bullets had hit a vehicle and the home.
While conducting a traffic stop on E. Sevier Street, police located the suspect, 28-year-old Robert Alexander Dumas.
Dumas was charged with seven counts of reckless endangerment. He is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on an $56,000 bond.
Dumas is expected to face a judge at Rutherford County General Sessions Court on June 30.
