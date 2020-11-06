NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 23-year-old man was arrested after police said he exposed himself to several women in a park in East Nashville this summer.
Police said David Reyes exposed himself to a woman in Shelby Park on August 9. The victim reported a man, who was later identified as Reyes, in a blue Nissan Quest. Photos were taken of the Quest, which led to police determined Reyes to be a suspect in the case.
Police said Reyes admitted to police that he was exposing himself to women in the park.
Reyes told police he "reportedly drove the minivan to work from his residence in Goodlettsville and would stop in the park."
Reyes was taken into custody on Friday afternoon.
