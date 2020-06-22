PD: Man exposed himself to woman at park in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - A 58-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after police said he exposed himself to a woman at Jerry Erwin Park in Spring Hill.
Ronnie Hollingsworth, of Chapel Hill, was charged with one count of indecent exposure.
The arrest of Hollingsworth comes after officers were called to the Jerry Erwin Park on Kedron Road around 3 p.m.
The woman told police that a man, who was later identified as Hollingsworth, exposed himself while she was walking on the paved walking path portion of the park. The woman told police Hollingsworth fled the scene after the incident.
Officers located Hollingsworth, who was not wearing a shirt, in the woods across the street from the park.
Hollingsworth is being held at the Maury County jail on $1,500 bond
