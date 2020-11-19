NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A man died after police said he was hit by a pickup truck while picking up cones in Nashville on Thursday afternoon.
The two-vehicle crash was reported in the 1900 block of Lebanon Pike around 3:45 p.m.
Police said the unidentified man was working near a construction project before the crash.
Police said the inbound lanes are closed because of the crash and traffic is being diverted onto Briley Parkway. To get around the crash, click here.
Fatal collision now being worked at 1901 Lebanon Pike. The inbound lanes are closed. Traffic is being diverted onto Briley Parkway. The victim is a pedestrian who was picking up traffic cones near a construction project when he was hit by a pickup truck. pic.twitter.com/478RUhFWPI— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 19, 2020
