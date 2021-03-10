NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Hermitage man was charged with third offense DUI after a 17-year-old dies in a crash in Madison on Wednesday morning.
Richard Charles Griffin II is facing aggravated assault involving death, aggravated assault charges after a two-car crash on State Route 45 at Rio Vista Drive around 11:30 a.m.
Police said Griffin was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe when the vehicle collided with a 1996 Toyota Corolla making a left turn onto Rio Vista Drive. Police said Ameria Johnson, who was a passenger inside the Corolla, died at the scene.
The driver of the Corolla, 18-year-old Omar Mitchell Jr., was rushed to Skyline Medical Center with what police called "serious injuries." Police said that Griffin refused treatment at the scene.
Officers located four grams of marijuana inside Griffin's pocket. Police said he "showed indicators of impairment and admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana prior to the collision." A blood sample taken from Griffin will be tested by authorities.
Police said Mitchell failed to yield the right of way to the Tahoe. They added that he "had a learner’s permit and was not lawfully operating the Corolla due to the absence of a licensed driver." There are charges pending against Mitchell.
