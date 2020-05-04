PD: Man arrested for 'unlawfully touching' woman on Providence Trail greenway

MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested on Sunday afternoon after police said "he unlawfully touched" a woman walking on the Providence Trail greenway.

Esquivel Rene Perdomo, of Nashville, was charged with sexual battery. His arrest comes after police said he assaulted a 27-year-old woman on Providence Trail near Bridge Mill Drive and ran away from the scene. The victim immediately called police. 

Perdomo was found by officers behind Rutland Elementary school with seven minutes.

Police said the victim did not know Perdomo and investigators said "this was a random assault." 

"Like with all greenways, Mt. Juliet police officers will continue to keep a watchful eye. However, the community is urged to report any suspicious or out-of-place behavior immediately," Mt. Juliet Police Department said in a release on Monday.

Perdomo is being held on a $50,000 bond. Police said 

Perdomo was also wanted out of Metro-Nashville for failure to appear on driving without a license and simple possession charges.

 

