PD: Man arrested after deadly shooting in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN - A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Clarksville on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The shooting took place at a home in the 900 block of Woody Hills Drive around 4 p.m.

Police charged Ernesto Nunez in connection with the shooting death of 33-year-old Robert Luciano.

Police said the shooting "was an isolated incident."

No more information was released by the Clarksville Police Department.

 

