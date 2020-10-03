PD: Man arrested after deadly shooting in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN - A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Clarksville on Saturday afternoon, police said.
The shooting took place at a home in the 900 block of Woody Hills Drive around 4 p.m.
Police charged Ernesto Nunez in connection with the shooting death of 33-year-old Robert Luciano.
Police said the shooting "was an isolated incident."
No more information was released by the Clarksville Police Department.
