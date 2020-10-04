PD: Franklin man dies in Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 29-year-old Franklin man died in an overnight crash in Nashville, police said.
The crash was reported on the northbound side of I-65 in Madison just before 1 a.m.
A 2019 Mazda CX-5 was driving northbound when police said "for reasons unknown" drove off the road.
Police said the CX-5 hit a concrete block used for mounting interstate signage and became "quickly engulfed in flames."
The driver died at the scene, police said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
