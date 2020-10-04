PD: Florida woman dies in overnight crash in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Florida woman was killed in an overnight crash in Nashville, police said.
A 2014 Dodge Challenger crashed on East Thompson Lane near Wimpole Drive around 12:30 a.m.
Police said 42-year-old Rachel Kaplan, of Pinellas Park, was driving at high rate of speed.
According to police, Kaplan lost control of the Challenger while crossing a bridge over Mill Creek and crashed into a concrete wall on the bridge.
Police said Kaplan died at the scene.
According to police, there "was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene." Police added Kaplan was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.
