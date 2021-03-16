NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A female Belmont student was nearly kidnapped when a minivan with two men inside tried to pull her into the vehicle this weekend, Metro Police said.
The 22-year-old woman narrowly avoided being abducted while running near Sevier Park on Battlefield Drive at 1 pm on Saturday. Once reported to the police, the incident prompted the Belmont Campus Security to email students and reminded them to stay alert when off campus around the city.
One woman in the area said she is a nanny for a family in the neighborhood and was warned about the incident when she got to work Monday morning.
“Her mom actually came and spoke to me when I got into work Monday morning and told me what had happened,” says Alyssa Morgan. “And she was like, “just be a little more cautious, be a little more aware” because it was very close to their house.”
The unidentified jogger described to police that a van driver pulled up alongside her when another man opened the minivan door and attempted to grab her. Police described the van as dark in color and an older model with paint peelings and blue tape on the front right headlight.
Metro police are investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.