BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - The 24-year-old woman facing charges in connection with the crash that killed Brentwood Officer Destin Legieza last week was released from the hospital on Monday.
Tennessee Highway Patrol has served a warrant for Ashley Kroese of Thompson Station, TN, following the crash on June 18.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Critical Incident Response Team and Criminal Investigation Division conducted an investigation that determined Kroese was traveling north on Franklin Road in the southbound lanes.
Both drivers were treated at the scene and transported to Vanderbilt Medical University Center where Officer Legieza succumbed to his injuries.
Kroese received medical attention for non life-threatening injuries.
She is facing charges for vehicular homicide, which is a Class B Felony. Her bond has been set at $750,000.
Upon her release from Vanderbilt she was transported to and held at the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Justice Center where she will await her court appearance.
