PD: 74-year-old man arrested for death of 80-year-old man at Nashville VFW

George Post was arrested in connection with the death of a 80-year-old man at a Veterans of Foreign Wars in Nashville last year.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A 74-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of a 80-year-old man at a Veterans of Foreign Wars in Nashville last year.

The arrest of George Post comes after an assault on Leonard Long at the VFW on Lebanon Pike on October 2019.

Eyewitnesses told police, Post shoved Long after a fight and that’s when police said Long fell and fractured his neck.

Police said Long was rushed to Skyline Medical Center where he died on November 1 from his injuries.

Post told police that he pushed Long.

In May, Long’s death was ruled a homicide.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 
 
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.