PD: 74-year-old man arrested for death of 80-year-old man at Nashville VFW

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A 74-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of a 80-year-old man at a Veterans of Foreign Wars in Nashville last year.
The arrest of George Post comes after an assault on Leonard Long at the VFW on Lebanon Pike on October 2019.
Eyewitnesses told police, Post shoved Long after a fight and that’s when police said Long fell and fractured his neck.
Police said Long was rushed to Skyline Medical Center where he died on November 1 from his injuries.
Post told police that he pushed Long.
In May, Long’s death was ruled a homicide.
