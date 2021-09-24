MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a possible road rage incident that left three people injured in Murfreesboro on Friday evening.

The unidentified driver of an SUV told police that a motorcyclist pointed a gun at him while he was traveling on Interstate 65 just before 6 p.m.

The driver of an SUV told police that he followed the motorcyclist to the Bumpus Harley Davidson on NW Broad Street. That's when police said the SUV collided with a City of Murfreesboro Rover bus, which flipped onto its roof. Then, police said the bus, which had no passengers on it, crashed into a utility pole.

Murfreesboro firefighters helped the occupants out of the bus. Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services personnel rushed a mother and her 9-year-old daughter from the SUV and the bus driver to the hospital. The LifeFlight helicopter then took 9-year-old Vanderbilt Children's Hospital as a precaution. The SUV driver did not report any injuries.

Bumpus Harley Davidson had an event in the parking lot during the crash. Still, no injuries were reported to the police.

The SUV driver received a citation for reckless driving. Still, police said they "obtained a warrant for reckless endangerment for chasing after the motorcyclist."

Police are investigating the crash and have not located the motorcyclist.