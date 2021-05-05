Montgomery County map

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department has identified the woman who died in a crash on Wednesday morning.

Police said 21-year-old Kaitlyn Harris died in a crash that happened at Peachers Mill and Tiny Town Road. Police added that two other people suffered injuries in the crash.

The investigation into the deadly crash is ongoing, and police said charges are expected in the case upon completion of their investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates. 

 

