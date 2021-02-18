CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A two-year-old boy is dead after an accidental shooting in Clarksville on Wednesday night, police said.
The shooting happened in the 3400 block of Pembroke Road around 10 p.m. Police said three children under the age of 4 living there.
Police said one of the children "gained access to the gun" and shot an unidentified 2-year-old in the home. Police said the 2-year-old died from his injuries.
No arrests have been made in the shooting. News 4 is working to gather more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.