NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said they believe that speeding played a role in a deadly crash in Nashville on Saturday morning.
Police said 19-year-old Mitchell Copeland, of Smyrna, died after police said he had been involved in a single-car crash in the 7600 block of Old Charlotte Pike at 10:15 a.m.
Copeland was the passenger in a 2004 Pontiac GTO that police said was driving at a high rate of speed when the driver, 18-year-old Austin Dubois, came to a curve "and lost control of the car."
Dubois, of Pegram, was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police said Copeland died at the scene. Police said neither Dubois nor Copeland was wearing a seatbelt.
District Attorney's Office is reviewing the crash investigation. Still, police said initially the "contributing factor to this fatal crash appears to be speeding."
