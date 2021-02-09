NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 19-year-old is dead, and another person is injured after a shooting in the Edgehill area on Tuesday morning, Metro Police said.
Metro officers responded to the shooting on 11th Avenue South around 7:45 a.m.
Metro Police confirmed a 19-year-old from Jackson is dead after "multiple rounds of gunfire." Police said another victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.
Police said the shooting took place at a short term rental in the 1,000 block of 11th Av S., and now investigators are talking to multiple people.
A 19-year-old Jackson, TN man was fatally wounded during multiple rounds of gunfire today at a short term rental at 1007 11th Av S. It was rented by Memphis woman last Fri to Wed. A number of persons now being interviewed by Homicide Unit detectives. pic.twitter.com/4Dl6jWwxQ1— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 9, 2021
