NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A 17-year-old male was arrested for a deadly shooting in Nashville in November 2019.

Metro Police undercover detectives arrested Rico Ransom on Thursday afternoon. The arrest comes in connection with the deadly shooting of 18-year-old Steven Shelton in the Cumberland View apartments on 25th Avenue North.

Police said Ransom was one of the teenagers inside an SUV that approached Shelton and shot him. Tips to Crime Stoppers and video surveillance help led to the identification of Ransom as a suspect and his arrest.

Police had also charged 17-year-old Zyshawn Lewis with criminal homicide in this case in November 2019.