Rico Ransom

Rico Ransom is in police custody after a deadly shooting in November 2019.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A 17-year-old male was arrested for a deadly shooting in Nashville in November 2019.

Metro Police undercover detectives arrested Rico Ransom on Thursday afternoon. The arrest comes in connection with the deadly shooting of 18-year-old Steven Shelton in the Cumberland View apartments on 25th Avenue North.

Police said Ransom was one of the teenagers inside an SUV that approached Shelton and shot him. Tips to Crime Stoppers and video surveillance help led to the identification of Ransom as a suspect and his arrest. 

Police had also charged 17-year-old Zyshawn Lewis with criminal homicide in this case in November 2019.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.