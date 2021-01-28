NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 16-year-old male was arrested after police said he shot at teenagers in a pickup truck traveling on I-24 in November.

Tristan Williams was charged with two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide. The arrest of Williams comes after Metro Police said 12-year-old Abdiwahab Adan and 14-year-old Donquez Abernathy were shot and killed on Nov. 24. A 14-year-old girl was also wounded in that shooting, police said.

Police said Williams was in the truck and suffered a serious gunshot wound to his leg during the shooting.

The pickup truck was stolen days earlier from Cain Harbor Drive after police said the owner left inside it.

The motive behind the deadly shooting is unknown at this time. Police said Williams is being held at juvenile detention.