NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting in West Nashville on Thursday afternoon.
The shooting took place at the Kicksack at the corner of West End Ave and 28th Ave North around 2:15 p.m.
Police said two men began shooting at each other.
One person was shot in the stomach and found in the McDonalds parking lot, police said. The person was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
According to police, they are looking at the stores surveillance video. They are still searching for the suspect.
