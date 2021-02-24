NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating after a 38-year-old man was shot and killed in Nashville on Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting was reported in the 700 block of 25th Avenue just before 1 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located an unidentified man with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police said the victim was standing with a group of other men in Reshas Bi-Rite's parking lot. According to police, the suspect or suspects came from the alley and fired into the group of men, hitting one in the head.
Investigators said it's unclear the motive for the deadly shooting and if the man shot was the intended target.
Officers are actively investigating the incident and are looking for surveillance video. News 4 has a crew headed to the scene and will have updates on-air and online.
