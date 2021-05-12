NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Nashville on Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to a deadly shooting in the 100 block Lafayette Street around 8 a.m.
Police said the preliminary investigation shows there was a dispute between two people at nearby market before the shooting.
Police said an unidentified person died at the scene.
No arrests have been reported at this time.
News 4 is looking to gather more information and will have updates on air and online.
